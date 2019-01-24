The Port St. Joe Public Library announced this week two new workshops called “Storm Stories.”

Learn how writing and sharing your story can build resilience; take advantage of an opportunity to record your experience with an invitation to share with others.

The first workshop, for adults, will be held 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 9 and will be led by Ellen Ryan. She facilitates memoir writing and edits the “Writing Down Our Years” series.

A popular workshop and retreat leader, Ellen has spent years encouraging adults to share memories in poetry and prose.

“Our hope with this workshop is to offer an opportunity for residents to write about their experiences with Hurricane Michael and help with the healing process of dealing with the aftermath,” said Nancy Brockman, Coordinator for Port St Joe and Wewahitchka Libraries.

Teens and Tweens will have a workshop hosted on March 2 that will be facilitated by writer and entrepreneur, Kerry Kathleen Heaps.

The teen workshops will be broken up according to age.

Ages 12-14 will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. and ages 15-and-older will meet from 12- 1 p.m. ET.

The teen workshops will cover writing in addition to video diaries that can be created with Snapchat and Instagram, which most teens use on a daily basis.

“We have to keep in mind that the effects from the storm are just as impactful on our young people,” Heaps said.

The workshops are meant to be a healing process for our communities who have been hit so hard by this devastating storm. All are welcome to participate, listen or share according to their comfort level.