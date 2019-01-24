In honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the city of Port St. Joe and Gulf County Tourist Development Council sponsored the annual celebration and program Monday.

The day’s activities began at 10 a.m. ET with a parade down Reid Ave. to First Street to Dr. David Langston Drive, down Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and ending at Avenue G.

A program, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Timothy Beard took over from there at the Washington High School gymnasium.

Photos courtesy of Debbie Hooper at joebay.com