The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club Sweetheart Bake Sale is coming Feb. 13.

Buy something sweet for your Valentine. Cakes, cookies and assorted bake goods. Place your orders early, now through Feb. 13. Items can be picked up or delivered before or on the Feb. 14. Contact one of the following: Patty Fisher at 832-9436, Carolyn Watson at 340-1984 or Pat Stripling at 819-2838

If you would like to learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6PM central time at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka.

Our next meeting is 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, Feb. 12. Hope to see you there!