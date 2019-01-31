U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexis Lamar graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Lamar is the daughter of Gregory Lamar of Dade-City, Florida, and Dorthy and Brian Aiken of Brandon, Florida. She is the granddaughter of Thadus Russ of Campbellton, Florida, Lola Russ of Port St. Joe, Florida, Jimmy Missouri of Lakeland, Florida, and Phyllis Lamar of Dade-City.

The airman is a 2013 graduate of Armwood High School, Seffner, Florida. She earned a bachelor's degree in 2017 from Johnson & Wales University, North Miami.