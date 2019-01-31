Last Friday was a day for rewards in the district schools.

Lindsay Summerlin was named Teacher of the Year and after a 30-minute drive north to Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School, the district Employee of the Year was honored.

Ashley Forehand was took the honors over five other nominees.

Forehand is the secretary for Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School Principal Jay Bidwell.

“The school has been tremendously impacted by Ashley’s warm, friendly and helpful demeanor and love for her job,” Bidwell said. “Her passion is infectious.”

Bidwell noted in a letter of recommendation that when he set out to replace his secretary about nearly two years ago18 months ago that he would “discover the elusive unicorn, the gold pot at the end of the rainbow.”

Forehand, he said, brings enthusiasm, interpersonal skills and work ethic infectious to all, he wrote.

“Students, parents and staff that visit our office feel special because Ashley deals with them in a timely and attentive manner and she always (and I mean always) has a smile on her face,” Bidwell wrote.

Forehand’s presence and manner have created an environment in which Bidwell and teachers are more effective and the school can be more of a service-oriented school.--- Tim Croft