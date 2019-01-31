Prepare to be soothed, and let us face facts, most of us could use a bit of soothe right now.

Peter Fletcher, an American classical guitarist who has graced stages all over the country, including the past several years in Gulf County, will perform in concert at the Corinne Costin Memorial Port St. Joe Library.

The music, which library director Nancy Brockman described as “soothing,” will begin 11 a.m. ET in the library’s genealogy room.

“We are fortunate to have a musician of (Fletcher’s talent) share (his) music with our community,” Brockman said.

The first half of the program includes pieces by Bach, Vivaldi and Paganini.

After an intermission, Fletcher will return to play pieces by William Walton, Federico Mompou, Francisco Tarrega and Isaac Albeniz.

“Last year I performed the (Bach Lute Suite) in a minor and when I perform at Carnegie Hall I play both (Bach) suites in the first half of the program,” Fletcher wrote by email.

“The Walton (piece) is one of the monuments of guitar literature, modern but totally audience friendly. The Mompou is a transcription I made in 2002, never before played on guitar, and the last two pieces are a favorite among audiences.”

Fletcher, critically acclaimed by critics for his concerts and recordings, is based in New York City and Detroit, performing about 100 concerts a year.

A critic for Fashion Reverie wrote of a Carnegie Hall recital, “Every time classical guitarist Peter Fletcher appears at Carnegie Hall, he has a packed house. Whether audience members are hearing him for the first time or were so enraptured by his technical skill and poised delivery that they’ve become diehard fans, Fletcher understands how to put together a repertoire that keeps audiences wanting more. And that is his genius.”

Fletcher began guitar study at seven and was the youngest student to play at an Atlanta, GA master class held by the teaching assistant for Andres Segovia, considered the greatest classical guitarist of all time.

Fletcher made his formal debut in 1983, continued to study under a prestigious line of musicians, has been broadcast on NPR and earned a master’s degree in music.

He has given recitals at colleges, universities, churches, festivals and concert halls around the country.