The Joe Center for the Arts is sponsoring the second sidewalk event in its series of “Art Heals” programs 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET Saturday.

Come join us for “Conversations: Heart to Heart” and make Valentine hearts that convey messages to each other and to the community that help us all cope with the continuing stresses of hurricane recovery. We want everyone to use their creative talents to make valentines to take home and to hang in the windows of The Joe. We also have planned sidewalk events in March and April.

Our “One Good Thing” sidewalk event last November was a great success. Using the windows of The Joe as a canvas for people to express their feelings after the hurricane showed how resilient our community is and how helpful it was as an opportunity to look for something positive and hopeful. So many people shared with us how important and restorative that experience was for them.

There is a considerable amount of research that documents the positive benefits of using art to help people cope with the aftermath of natural disasters. The goal of our “Art Heals” program is allow everyone the opportunity to use art as a way to not only express themselves artistically but to help relieve the stresses, anxiety and depression that has resulted from the traumatic experiences caused by Hurricane Michael. Not only do we see these stresses in adults, but they are also there for the children in our community. Kids often do not know how to deal with these stresses and art is one way for them to express and work their way through the trauma caused by the storm.

The Joe is still is the reconstruction process so these sidewalk events are an opportunity to let the community know that we are still actively planning our programs and exhibits planned for 2019. Once our building is operational and open to the public again, we will be scheduling a series of “Art Heals” classes and programs for kids and adults. No artistic talents are necessary and the format and length of the classes will vary with the activity. We make are not art therapists but we do promote self-care and healing through artistic expression and the activities and opportunities we offer to our community.

The Joe is a community art center whose mission is to educate, exhibit, partner and inspire through the Arts. The Joe Center for the Arts is sponsored by the Forgotten Coast Cultural Coalition (FCCC). The Joe is currently undergoing renovations to repair damage from Hurricane Michael and anticipates being open sometime in late April 2019.