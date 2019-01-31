If you are around my age, you grew up with robots. Robots like “Rosie the Robot” on “The Jetsons,” the cartoon from the 1960’s. We also had “the Robot” on “Lost in Space” – the one from the 1960’s. The Lost in Space robot, was usually referred to as simply “the Robot,” but it did have a name or a lineage or whatever you note when calling a repairman concerning your robot.

The Lost in Space robot was a “Class M-3, Model B-9 General Utility Non-Theorizing Environmental Control Robot.” That sounds much more impressive, but to be honest they never really went into that detail when referring to it very often. We mostly remember the robot for flailing its arms and saying, “Danger Will Robinson.”

Having recently cleaned out the accordionistic tubes that vent my dryer through the roof, I thought about the Lost in Space robot’s arms. It also had something that would remind you of a squashed fish bowl on top of its head – or perhaps that was its head. I can only say that it looked like a robot should look to a little boy in the 1960s.

Some 50 years later, folks have these robotic things running around their houses vacuuming and dusting… At least that is what their marketing and advertising folks tell you that is what they do. I will admit to owning a vacuum cleaner that is a little bit sleeker and faster than my Mama’s canister vacuum. Hers would have reminded you of globe with a tube hooked up to it. However, I have to operate it, rather than just watch it.

And then there was “Star Wars,” with R2-D2 and C-3PO. I enjoyed the first two or three Star Wars movies, but kind of lost track of it all. You would think a fellow who does what I do by day would be interested in such things as robots and science fiction, but I’m not really.

As a little boy in the 1960’s, I was interested in such things, but knew they were pretend and it was much more likely in my opinion that Batman and Robin would show up, rather than a robot.

Boy, was I wrong. Robots vacuuming your house, building cars, doing operations on people, opening packages, catching bad guys and taking and preparing your order at the fast food restaurants.

Technology is a great thing I suppose, but when folks are trading in their spouses for robots and losing their jobs to robots and ordering their meals from robots, I feel it has all gone a little wackadoodle. You didn’t need to hear about what robots can and can’t do to know that we are on the verge of “losing it all.”

Understand that I was being a bit facetious, I do think technology is a great thing. I don’t think people are marrying robots yet, and probably never will. However, I do think that there are those out there who will be more than happy to wait on the robot to clean their house, do their jobs and make their meals for them. All this, without regard with who is really paying for the robot…

I prefer Rosie the Robot. “The Jetsons” premiered approximately one month before I was born. In 1962, there were good reasons to be optimistic about the future. Months after John Glenn orbited the earth, President Kennedy proclaimed, "We choose to go to the moon." We did go to the moon – honest. Also around this time, a little known band called the Beatles was tearing up the music scene. A new hero named James Bond was keeping the peace with nifty gadgets in Dr. No.

So many of our optimistic ideas about an automated future come from the Jetsons. Flying cars, videophones, conveyor belt sidewalks and robot servants suddenly did not seem so far away or far-fetched. The Hanna-Barbera animated sitcom premiered two years after “The Flintstones,” on September 23, 1962.

From Stone Age to Space Age in a couple of years… We can go the other direction also…

