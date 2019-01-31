It’s been a week since our friends, staff, neighbors, and family came home. We are exhausted, but so happy! There were a lot of tears and enormous smiles! We all wonder if hugging everyone every time we see each other is our new normal! It’s like a large family reunion. Everyone is so glad to be together to tell their stories, trials, and adventures.

As I write this the sounds I hear are people talking and laughter. I hear dishes going through the dishwasher. I hear residents starting a card game in the dining room. Walking down the hall I can hear music coming from Cathy’s office. A little further down I can hear drawers opening and closing from the med carts. I hear laughter coming from the therapy gym. All the normal sounds coming from our halls does my heart good.

We are in the process of getting our volunteers and organizations contacted to let them know our residents would love for them to return to participate in activities. Several organizations are throwing parties over the next couple of months to give gifts and welcome everyone home. Please call our regular number and ask for Danielle or Tamara and they can get you on our schedule too!

The referrals are pouring in from locals wanting to move their loved one back home. Most people needing nursing facility placement had to be placed hours away from their home and family. We are here for you. Please call Katrina on 247-8228 to talk about a referral to our center. Our phone number is 229-8244. We are looking forward to your call. Do you want to come in and have a look around? Please do! We would be happy to show you around.