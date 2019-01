St. Joseph Bay Chapter of NSDAR held its first meeting after Hurricane Michael with 15 members present. The meeting was held in the Port St. Joe Library on Jan. 23. Some were homeless and all missed members who are still away. A reunification meeting was held. Two members, Shirley Kinsey and Valerie Marcus, passed during this stressful period. A nominating committee was selected for next year. The next meeting will be Feb. 27.