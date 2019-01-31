Each year the Education Foundation of Gulf County peeks outside the box.

The foundation and its board seek to fund teacher initiatives that extend learning behind core curriculums and concepts, who seek to renew their role of educators through new cutting-edge programs.

And this year was no different, as the foundation recently announced the awarding of grant funding for 13 classroom initiatives for the current school year.

“The teachers were recognized and presented with certificates and checks before the Christmas holiday,” said Donna Thompson of the Education Foundation. “They were excited to receive funding for their innovative instructional initiatives that targeted improved learning outcomes for their students.

The projects funded include:

Debbie Gerber at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School received $1,760 for a program that targets 40 high school juniors and seniors working to meet graduation requirements. Students will receive ACT Prep resources, financial assistance for the extended time ACT Assessment and receive instruction in test-taking strategies, reading comprehension and vocabulary development.

Angel Parker at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School received two grants, $1,220, for the media center to provide students learning English with digital and print copies of books in English and Spanish to develop proficiency in the English language and better comprehension.

Tony Almon at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School received a $330 grant to provide NJROTC cadets study materials and resources to improve scores on the test given to those with an interest in joining the military to determine the best career path based on aptitude and knowledge.

Christy Wood at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School received one of the largest grants, $2,400, for collaborative math learning using an interactive touch board and stand to develop solutions, reason abstractly and quantitatively as well as work together to construct viable arguments and critique the reasoning of others.

Jeanie Ford at Port St. Joe Elementary School received an $820 grant to update her fourth-grade classroom library with high-interest books and magazines and materials to engage students to read more.

Melinda George at Port St. Joe Elementary School received $500 to provide flexible seating in her fifth-grade math class. This inclusive classroom encourages students who need to move the ability to choose flexible seating designed to keep them engaged and focused.

Jae Glass at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School received $500 to purchase her language arts students engaging and strategic reading games designed to acquire and improve listening, vocabulary and comprehension skills.

Tammy Owens and Sissy Godwin at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School received the largest single grant award, $5,000, as the school implements a Culinary Arts program. The new elective is designed to provide students the opportunity to receive industry certification.

Lynn Stockton at Port St. Joe Elementary School received $800 for her fourth grade Rocking Readers to provide current reading material and expose students to exciting and informative literature of high interest and supports struggling readers with current reading materials.

Karen Minger at Port St. Joe Elementary School received $1,065 for the media center to provide all students a database that encourages and develops research and inquiry experiences for students across all grade levels. Students learn how to ask questions, find answers to that question and share or publish findings with others with interactive information, including sound clips, maps, videos and links to additional research.

Debra Ake at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School received a $500 grant to provide multi-sensory instruction and a high-interest classroom library to her English Language Arts classes. The project will provide teen readers with books that are engaging and reflect their interests and reading levels to support independent reading.

Anita Askew at Wewahitchka Elementary School received $950 for her sixth-grade class to have reading materials targeting increased interest in science and STEM learning and to make her classroom a hands-on and captivating place to work on improving reading and science skills.