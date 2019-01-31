1931-2019

Elmo J. Sander, 87, of Overstreet, FL passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019. He was born July 9, 1931 in Economy, Indiana. Elmo served as a Staff Sergeant and combat medic in the Korean War. Later, he became a commercial fisherman.

Elmo was preceded in death by his grandson, Trevor Mashburn.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Shirley Sander; daughters, Debbie Cole (Greg), Theresa Mashburn (Jim), and Doris Sander; sons, Gus Sander (Linda) and Eckley Sander (Dona); grandchildren, Gus Sander, Charles Cole (Bente Andersen), Wendy Davis (Richard), Jessica Anslow (Steven), Amanda Mashburn, Ashley Sander, Eckley Sander Jr., Ethan Sander, Gabriel Mencia; and great grandchildren, Troy Davis, Jacob Sander, Avery Davis, Riley Anslow, Savanna Haddock, Deanna Davis, and Amelia Anslow.

Serving as pall bearers will be his grandsons and great grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice or Clifford Chester Sims VA Nursing Home in honor of their service.

A funeral service was held 11 a.m. (EST), Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Church of Christ at the Beaches in Port St. Joe, with the Minister Philip Dampier officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Holly Hill Cemetery.

