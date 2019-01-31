Rumrunners and Moonshiners of Old Florida is an adventurous tale about real people during one of the most compelling moments in the state's history.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET, author Robert Buccellato, will tell the stories of the times: from crooked sheriffs aiding local shiners and sea battles between rumrunners and the coast guard to stories of the temperance movement. Discover the methods used to make shine and transport smuggled booze—including an insider’s knowledge on the vast network of local bootlegging. Plus Buccellato will reveal a heretofore unknown secret: there is physical evidence that legendary mobster Al Capone was a frequent visitor in the Florida Panhandle.

Robert Buccellato is the author of Florida Governors Lasting Legacies, Jimmy Carter In Plains The Presidential Hometown, Finding Dan McCarty, and Rum runners and Moonshiners of Old Florida.

The eight-week Tuesdays at Two lecture series is free and open to the public—and refreshments will be served. It will be held each Tuesday in January and February at 2 p.m. Eastern at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library located at 100 Library Drive in Port St. Joe. Additional topics will include a variety of presentations on the history and natural resources of Gulf County including turtles, the state park, bees and fishing.

For more information call 229-8879 or visit www.nwrls.com