John Warren Smith, 84, of Port St. Joe, FL passed away January 22, 2019.

Mr. Smith was born May 24, 1934 to the late John and Ruby Smith in Clearwater, FL. He had lived in the Dixie County area for 35 years, after moving here from Orlando, FL, and had moved to Port St. Joe in 2011. Mr. Smith was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving as a Corpsman, during the Korean War. While he lived in Dixie County he worked at Suwannee Lumber and as a commercial fisherman out of Horseshoe Beach, and was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God. After, moving to Port St. Joe he became an active member and Minister with the Living Word of Faith Fellowship in Panama City, FL.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of seven years, Lois Smith; his daughters, Margaret Karen “Smith” Carlton (Tony) and Roxanne Smith; his sons, Tommy Smith and Randy Smith (Becky); nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Smith.

Funeral services for Mr. Smith were held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. Chuck Carlton and Bro. Alfred Long officiating. Interment followed at New Prospect Cemetery. The family of Mr. Smith received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com