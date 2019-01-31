The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls basketball team dropped a pair of games out of District 4-1A this past week, but nonetheless clinched the top seed in the upcoming district tournament.

The Lady Tiger Sharks are 13-8 overall, 8-0 in district play.

Port St. Joe hosted Arnold Tuesday for Senior Night and hosts Rutherford 2 p.m. ET Friday before finishing the regular season on the road Saturday at Fort Walton Beach.

The district tournament begins Monday at Franklin County High School.

Wewahitchka will play Liberty County for an opportunity to face Port St. Joe at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday in one semifinal.

Blountstown 56, Port St. Joe 47

The Lady Tiger Sharks played good host against the Lady Tigers, coming out flat, according to Coach Kenny Parker. Port St. Joe opened an 11-9 lead early but the game quickly slipped away during as Blounstown went on a 23-9 run to finish the half, to make it 32-20.

A 13-9 lead in the third period closed the lead, but Blountstown took it from there.

Jae Lenox led Port St. Joe with 23 points, two assists, three steals and a rebound.

Mimi Larry added 13 points, six rebounds and an assist and TeTe Croom six points and 12 rebounds.

Shadavia Hudgins chipped in two points, three rebounds and one steal, Mari Johnson two points and four rebounds and Ky'asia Baker one point and one rebound.

Port St. Joe 42, Franklin County 30

In the final district game of the regular season, Port St. Joe welcomed a Lady Seahawk team that was 6-1 in the district in a battle for the top tournament seed.

Port St. Joe took an early 9-6 lead, but by the end of the first half it was a 14-all game.

Port St. Joe took a 29-26 lead after the third period and finished the game on a 13-4 run.

Lenox paced Port St. Joe with 19 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Hudgins was also in double figures scoring with 10 points to go with two steals and an assist and Johnson pulled down 17 rebounds and added eight points, three steals and three assists.

Larry scored four points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Croom was also in double figures in rebounds with 10 to go with one point and three steals.

Talllahassee Godby 48, Port St. Joe 46

After two home games in two nights, the Lady Tiger Sharks were on the road for their third in three days, traveling to Tallahassee for an early afternoon game against Class 5A Godby.

Godby, the top seed in its district, was surprised by an early 14-9 run by Port St. Joe, which the Lady Cougars answered with a 14-10 stretch to make it 24-23 Port St. Joe at the half.

Godby opened a small lead in the third quarter and were up 41-35 with two minutes in the game.

Croom hit a seven-foot jumper, Lenox stole the ball and hit a 3-pointer and it was 41-40.

But the Lady Tiger Sharks could not close the gap.

Lenox had 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Port St. Joe.

Johnson pulled down 12 rebounds, scored six points and had four steals and two blocks.

Larry added eight points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, Croom six points, four rebounds and two steals, K. Baker six points, one rebound and one steal and Hudgins three points and three rebounds.