Larry Charles McFarland, 67, of Clinton, Mississippi, passed away peacefully January 25, 2019, in Palm Harbour, Florida. He was born October 25, 1951, to Ed Frank and the late Peggy Jean McFarland in Port St. Joe, Florida. Larry was graduated from Port St. Joe High School in 1969 and went on to Livingston University in Livingston, Alabama, where he earned his B.S. degree and played on the 1971 football team that won the national championship in division NAIA.

Larry resided in Clinton, Mississippi, where he recently retired from Pitre’s Environmental Services as a Route Serviceman and a warehouse coordinator. He was a dedicated member of Cornerstone Church and was involved with the prison ministry from 2006-2018. Larry also participated in the Father’s Heart Ministry which involved witnessing to and feeding the needy. Larry was both a humble servant and a mighty man of God.

He was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors include his daughter, Lindsey McFarland Raynes (Dean) and son, Cody McFarland; father, Ed Frank McFarland; brothers, Eddie McFarland (Diane) and Duane McFarland (Susie); sisters, Julane Pettis and Cathy Pierce (Gregg).

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Oak Grove Assembly of God following a 10 a.m. visitation. Larry’s pastor, Nick Irons, from Mississippi conducted the service that was under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.