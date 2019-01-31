Lurleen B. Wallace Community College President Dr. Herb Riedel recognizes academic excellence of students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List each semester. To qualify, students must be a full-time student and maintain a grade point average of 4.0 for the President’s List, and a GPA of 3.50-3.99 for the Dean’s List. The following individuals were named as recipients of this distinguished recognition for Fall Semester 2018.

The President’s List included Jonathan Keith Palmer of Wewahitchka.