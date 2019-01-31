The Apalachee Regional Planning Council announces a meeting to which all persons are invited. The Gulf County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board will meet 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 6 at the Gulf County Transportation Office located at 122 Water Plant Road in Port St. Joe. The agenda will include its regular quarterly business items, and an overview of the Transportation Disadvantaged Program. For additional information contact Kwentin Eastberg, TD Program Coordinator at the Apalachee Regional Planning Council at 850-488-6211, ext. 105 or by email at keastberg@thearpc.com.