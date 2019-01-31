An injured firefighter is trapped in the rear of a St. Joe Beach home.

The home is in flames, the front door blocked.

The only recourse is clearing an entry through a front window, carving out the frame and opening a hole large enough to accommodate a stretcher.

And, in go three other firefighters, emerging a few minutes later with their comrade lashed to the stretcher.

The fallen firefighter is turned over to a triage crew to check vitals and address immediate medical needs.

The others return to the fray of the fire.

That was how it played out last Saturday, though fortunately it was just a practice run performed by members of the South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department.

The effort was all part of a unique training exercise made possible by Hurricane Michael and a generous homeowner.

The home on Alabama Street was destroyed in the storm, with a large oak uprooted in the front yard and leaning on the roof.

With the home due to be taken down to the foundation, the homeowner offered the structure to the South Gulf for training, an exercise that is not possible every day.

“This was a good opportunity,” said SGCFD Chief Vince Bishop. “This is a good exercise to know how to look for fire in walls, in the roof.

‘This is not an opportunity we get very much so we were happy to have the chance.”

The department spent much of Saturday at the site, practicing a host of drills, from deploying hose to enacting fire suppression in various parts of the home’s interior.

They practiced opening walls, window sills, roofs, to ensure hidden fire would not go unnoticed.

They worked on their bellies inside the home, working below the “smoke and flames.”

As they rotated out of the home, crew members were sat down by the recovery team, their vitals checked, fluids and oxygen, if needed, provided.

All of it in full gear, all roughly 20 pounds of it, in order to simulate, as close as possible, circumstances firefighters will face when they arrive on the scene of an actual blaze.

“Complacency will get you killed,” said Mike Barrett, Assistant SGCVFD Chief. “The more we do this, hands-on in a controlled environment, it will save your life.

“This is good real-world experience.”