The Port St. Joe Garden Club's February meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Garden Club Center located at 216 8th Street. A potluck luncheon will be served at noon immediately followed by a presentation entitled "Saving a Species: How You Can Help Monarchs." Our featured speaker is Nancy Jones, the retired executive director and founder of the Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Atlanta and a Port St. Joe Garden Club member. Come join us and learn about the beautiful Monarch.

This event is open to the public. If you are interested in attending, or would like to rent our historic Garden Center in the near future, please email psjgardenclub@gmail.com.