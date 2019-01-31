Gov. Ron DeSantis last week announced dates for a special election to fill the District 7 seat in the Florida House of Representatives.

That seat is one of three House seats to be decided by special election, according to DeSantis' announcement.

Among the candidates for the District 7 seat is Jason Shoaf of Port St. Joe.

The primary election is slated for April 9 with a special general election June 18.

DeSantis did include a provision that if a primary was not needed April 9 would be election day.

But that does not appear to be the case in District 7, which means it is likely to remain open for the entire 2019 session of the Florida Legislature, when a major issue will be recovery from Hurricane Michael.

Friday morning, immediately after Thursday night’s announcement from DeSantis’ office, television commercials in support of Shoaf began airing and signs in support of fellow Republican Mike Watkins began to pop up around Port St. Joe.

Shoaf, 39, vice president of a natural gas company and member of the board of Triumph Gulf Coast, has already lined up support from former House Speaker Allan Bense and Congressman Matt Gaetz.

A recent fundraiser was hosted by a number of local and state dignataries.

If elected, Shoaf would be forced to resign from the Triumph Gulf Coast board.

Watkins, of Crawfordville, was already aligning himself for a run for the seat in 2020.

In addition to the two Republicans, Democrat Ryan Terrell has opened a campaign account, but candidate qualifying does not end until noon ET. Feb. 14.

Early voting will begin March 30, said Supervisor of Elections John Hanlon.

Hanlon noted he would not be able to print ballots until the close of candidate qualifying.

The House seat came open after Rep. Halsey Beshears (R-Monticello) was tapped by DeSantis as Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Beshears, who won re-election last year without opposition, was term-limited as of next year.

The district sprawls across parts of all of 10 counties, including Gulf, Franklin, Calhoun, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla.