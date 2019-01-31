For our MLK service day several Club members visited Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Panama City. This facility was named and dedicated to Clifford Chester Sims a United States Army soldier and a recipient of America's highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions in the Vietnam War.

We served ice cream bowls and root beer floats. While enjoying their stories and laughter, I believe we all gained a little knowledge about honor and brotherhood amongst these soldiers.