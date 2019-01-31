‘New Beginning Assembly of God is pleased to announce the appointment of Rev. Adam White as Senior Pastor. Pastor Adam and his wife Marci are excited by the opportunity to honor the Lord in service to New Beginning Assembly and the community. We are blessed that God has called Pastor Adam to our church, and we look forward with great eagerness to many years of ministry with our church. Now, we begin a new chapter in the life of New Beginning Assembly and turn our focus to the future, and believe God has a big calling and great things in store for our church. To God be the glory! If you don’t have a church family, we would love for you to visit and hopefully join us and be a part of this exciting journey.