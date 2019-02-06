Cat cafes have been popping up in large cities like San Fransisco and New York City, but Florida has yet to get into combining kittens and coffee. Sunshine Kitty may be the first of its kind.

In 2015, there was talk about a “catfe” opening in St. Petersburg, the first of its kind in the state, but it never happened.

This year, Amanda Jones of St. Petersburg, is working to premiere the coffee shop with a twist, starting with fundraising. Once the money is raised, she hopes to partner up with the right businesses, grab a good location and open up shop.

Why is the success of a meow-friendly cafe on the Gulf Coast promising this time around? Jones told Creative Loafing Tampa that the excitement is alive and well. The St. Pete community feels like it’s the one thing missing from their town and “it’s a newer idea that people love.”

The new business venture will serve as a large-scale foster home for cats but with emphasis on excellent customer service to people — people who enjoy the company of furry friends. This isn’t the first outside-the-box idea around fostering and adopting cats. In 2018, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue in Palm Beach County, Fla. hosted pop-up “yoga with cats” classes in hopes of the cats picking the right owner for themselves.

To follow the progress of of St. Pete’s catfe’s launch, keep eyes on Sunshine Kitty’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

