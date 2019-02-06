NICEVILLE — After Hurricane Michael displaced her owner, mamma dog MJ gave birth to nine puppies in a tent.

It was growing cold on Dec. 27, the day the puppies were born, but thankfully for MJ, her owner found Niceville Animal Clinic.

“This lady called, she had lost her house and everything and she was living in a tent,” said Jennifer Fortune, head veterinarian and owner of Niceville Animal Clinic. “One of my staff members said, ‘She’s just had nine puppies, the lady wants the dog back, but she’s not equipped to handle even herself, much less a dog with nine new puppies.’”

Fortune agreed to take on the mother dog and the entire puppy litter at no cost. In addition to boarding the dogs, Fortune also vaccinated and de-wormed them. She was also planning to spay MJ, until another employee, Chelsey Griffith, took it upon herself to find some donations.

Life after Hurricane Michael: Why is Panama City Beach advertising for spring tourism after Hurricane Michael?

“I called my best fried Katie Wilkinson, she and I used to bartend at the same club in Louisiana,” Griffith said.

It didn’t take long before Griffith and Wilkinson had gathered the $300 for MJ’s spaying surgery, all from donations from dancers and bartenders at Deja Vu Presents Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“Her girls in Shreveport decided this was something they wanted to do because they’ve been through trauma too,” Fortune said referring to Hurricane Katrina that hit New Orleans in 2005. “This became an avenue for them to do something positive, so they are going to contribute to the spay cost and then we are going to send her (MJ) home to her mom and then find homes for all the puppies.”

So far six of the nine puppies have been pre-adopted, leaving three black and white puppies — two females and one male — still available. The $225 adoption fee covers spaying or neutering, microchipping and all vaccines given up to date of adoption.

For more information, call Niceville Animal Clinic at 850-678-2002.

The latest: Lawmakers eye 'long, long recovery' from Hurricane Michael

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }