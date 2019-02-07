Years ago, when I was a private caregiver for the elderly, family members would often interview me to see if I was the right person for the job. When answering their questions regarding my training, I often said …

“I’m not a CNA (certified nursing assistant), or an RN (registered nurse). But I am an ANP.”

I paused to allow them to search their memory before I finally solved the riddle: “A nice person.” They chuckled as I pointed to my nametag, “Sheryl H. Boldt, ANP.”

To be honest, my nametag was more of an icebreaker than a true testimony of my personality. If it wasn’t for the work of God in my heart and His kindness toward me, I would be a NANP (not a nice person).

Are you an ANP or a NANP? If you need help in the “kindness” department, you’re not alone.

This week, we’ll discuss the second challenge listed in 1 Corinthians 13:4: kindness. “Love is patient and kind” (ESV).

Have you noticed that we can appear patient because nobody can see our internal battle? But to actually exhibit a kind response when we feel anything but kind takes even more effort. It’s worth the effort, though, because a world without kindness would be a dreadfully-mean world.

Thankfully, kindness is contagious. When we see the flight attendant respond charitably to a rude passenger, it motivates us. Even something as simple as a scene in a movie where someone offers food to a homeless person, we’re affected. In the same way, our kind acts influence others.

As God’s kindness draws us to Him, so can our kindness (a reflection of God’s nature) draw people to us. Kindness – or lack of kindness, for that matter – can change the course of someone’s day. Not to mention our own.

I pray that as we meditate on this verse and lean into God’s grace, we’ll reflect His loving kindness when someone treats us rudely, when we see a person in need, or simply for the joy of being a nice person.

By the way, while many still consider me an ANP, I must humbly admit that I know several ENPs (even nicer people)!

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.