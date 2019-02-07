Join the Gulf County Democrats 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 11 at the Port St. Joe Garden Center at 216 8th Street.

Florida National Organization for Women lobbyist Barbara DeVane will provide a preview of the upcoming Florida legislative session and discuss proposed legislation to combat human trafficking, pass the Equal Rights Amendment, and more. The 60-day session starts March 5.

Ryan Terrell, candidate in the upcoming Florida House District 7 special election, will talk about his values and vision for rebuilding the region after Hurricane Michael. The primary election is slated for April 9 with the special general election on June 18.

Psychotherapist Bernadette Hackett will discuss the ballot initiative to place Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020.

A light dinner will be provided. To RSVP and for more information, please email dec.gulf@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/GulfCountyDemocrats/.