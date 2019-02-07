What do you think of when you hear the word “profound?” The dictionary says “having intellectual depth and insight. You know, something that is deep or someone trying to be deep. When I hear the word profound, I think of Barney Fife on the old “Andy Griffith Show,” when he would make up words or perhaps just get them mixed up.

He would say things like “inovert” rather than introvert, “kleptomenerac” for kleptomaniac, “nave” for naïve, “Einsteen” for Einstein… You get the picture, he came close, but put his own spin on such words wanting to appear to be intelligent. We loved Barney for his blunders.

“Profound” is not a word I use much anyway, but on this particular day, I was reading my thought or devotional for the day and the gist of the message was to be simple. “Keep it simple today… Do not yield to the temptation to try to appear profound.”

That makes pretty good sense to me. In other words, don’t try to be something you are not. That’s what I take from it. From my experience, the smartest, maybe it is best to say the “wisest” folks I know can explain difficult concepts that they understand in a simple or at least somewhat understandable way.

This particularly goes for teachers, instructors, professors etc. who often get mixed up on what their ultimate goals are. Some think that making a concept seem really deep and difficult to understand, makes students appreciate them more and sit in awe of the brilliance they are experiencing.

My advice is to run, not walk, from those types of instructors (if you have the option).

Groundhog Day (the day, not the movie) is on the second day of February each year and believe it or not, Bill Murray did not invent it. It actually was first celebrated in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, back in 1887. However, it does go back a little farther than that. This second day in February is also known as “Candlemas,” when clergy would bless and distribute candles to folks needed for the winter.

The candles represented how long and cold the winter would be for the year.

German folks expanded on this by electing or selecting an animal to serve as the mascot or expert in predicting the weather or length of the winter – at first, they didn’t choose the groundhog, they actually chose the hedgehog.

When the German folks made it to Pennsylvania, they found the groundhogs to be more plentiful to the area, but continued with the tradition. In 1887, a newspaper editor who seemed to be in some sort of groundhog hunting club from Punxsutawney declared that “Phil,” the Punxsutawney groundhog, was America’s only true weather-forecasting groundhog.

So there you go… A true king of forecasting… The bloodline of groundhogs that have since been known as Phil might be America’s most famous groundhogs, but other towns across the states now have their own weather predicting furry fellows, from “Birmingham Bill” to Staten Island Chuck.

How did I go from profound to simple with Groundhog Day? I’m not really sure, but I do know that today as I was driving in to work, I heard that we should not be touching hedgehogs. I’ll put this real simple – I’ve never had the urge to touch a hedgehog.

I think they said, “Don’t kiss or snuggle hedgehogs.” Again, I’ve never had the urge to kiss or snuggle with a hedgehog. Why? Something having to do with catching salmonella. I don’t want to get into salmonella either, I started all this by saying my thought or study for the day was to be simple and not be tempted to be profound.

I’m feeling more and more like Barney Fife every time I open my mouth.

