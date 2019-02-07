November 5, 1933 – February 2, 2019

Elsie Nix Elkins, 85, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019.

The funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ken Davidson officiating. Interment followed at Calvary Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Steve Boyett, Tony Ledbetter, Dwyane Newbern, D.J. Newbern, Michael Fleming and Shane Sanders serving as honorary pallbearers.

The family received friends prior to the service, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Ivey Funeral Home. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Assembly of God Church Cemetery Fund, 3606 Spring Creek Road, Brinson, GA 39825.

Elsie Dean Nix was born November 5, 1933 in Donalsonville, GA, the daughter of Levi and Verena Nix. She was a graduate of Seminole County High School and worked in production at Shaw Industries until her retirement. Elsie was married to Owen W. Elkins who preceded her in death. She was a charter member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God which later became Connection Church.

Elsie made it a daily practice to read her Bible. A result of her faith was a true contentment leaving others saying, “She was always happy.” Though she said whatever was on her mind and was rarely at a loss for words, Elsie was a good listener who never held a grudge and always had a full house. Of course, this and the fact that she was always in the kitchen was evidence of her gift of hospitality. She loved food, family and fellowship so much she even served as a VOLUNTEER cook and oyster shucker at Andrew’s Oyster Bar with her dear friend “Miss Nellie”. Elsie loved music, mastering several instruments herself and always supporting the children in their musical endeavors. She was the favorite groupie for Shilouh Blind providing them with advice, support and treats from her kitchen to keep them going.

Survivors include her adopted daughter, Harriet Sue Griffin; her two sons, Owen Elkins, Jr. and Randall Elkins and his wife, Charlotte; her daughter, Renee' Parker and her husband, Richard; and her three granddaughters, one grandson and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Elsie was preceded in death by her adopted daughter, Charlotte Elkins.