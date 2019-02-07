Staff at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to talk about scallops and the Gulf County season.

The FWC will host a workshop 5:30 p.m. ET tonight at the Gulf County Public Library at 110 Library St. in Port St. Joe to talk about the scallop season for the county, in particular St. Joseph Bay.

The meeting will include an update of research in the bay as well as restoration efforts the past two years.

The workshop will also seek public input into the 2019 scallop season as the FWC has moved the past two years to more region-centric season dates around the state.

Having heard two years ago the wish of locals to move the season later in the year, the FWC moved Gulf County’s season to the last to open and close in 2018.

To say scallop seasons have been something of a roller coaster since 2015 would be a vast understatement.

In the spring of 2016, FWC researchers classified the St. Joseph Bay scallop population as “collapsed.”

A heavy red tide bloom the prior winter, during the spawning period, was identified as the culprit.

After considering an outright cancellation of the season, the FWC set a 10-day season.

In 2017, an algae bloom unrelated to red tide, but with the potential to sicken humans who ate tainted shellfish, closed the bay to all shellfish harvesting, including scallops, on the eve of the scallop season’s opening.

Ultimately, the season did not begin until after Labor Day and spanned just 16 days.

Meanwhile, restoration efforts were undertaken.

There were scallop “rodeos” to harvest adult scallops just prior to season opening, the scallops caged or taken to a lab to facilitate spawning.

In addition, the FWC established a “scallop sitting” program using local volunteers to protect and maintain cages of scallops.

The results were highlighted by population surveys prior to the opening of the 2018 harvest season.

That survey found 8.1 scallops per square meter, approximately 1.2 square yards.

That was more than three times the density found in 2017 and eight times higher than 2016.

And though another red tide bloom closed the 2018 season two days early, the season was seen as “productive” for the first time since 2015.

“All indications are it was a productive scallop season,” said Bobby Scarborough of Bluewater Outriggers.