The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team dominated Liberty County in a District 4-1A semifinal to set up a rematch tonight with Franklin County.

The Lady Tiger Sharks (16-9 overall) have beaten Franklin County twice during the regular season.

They will play 6 p.m. ET tonight at Franklin. Regardless of outcome, Port St. Joe has clinched a spot in the Region 1-1A playoff.

A win over Franklin County will mean they will open region play at home.

The Lady Tiger Sharks have not lost a district game all season.

In the final week of the regular season, they downed Panama City Beach Arnold and Springfield Rutherford before falling to Fort Walton Beach.

Port St. Joe 48, Liberty County 13

The Lady Tiger Sharks reced to a 20-3 lead din the opening quarter and were up 38-7 at halftime.

Liberty County did not score in the third period and running clock was triggered.

Jae Lenox led the way with 12 points, nine steals and six assists and Mari Johnson had a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards to go with five steals.

Te Te Croom added nine points, eight rebounds and a steal, Mimi Larry eight points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist, Ky'asia Baker four points, two steals and one rebound and Shadavia Hudgins 3, 1 reb, 1 stl.

Port St. Joe 45, Arnold 29

Celebrating Senior Night, and seniors Croom and Quinci Elphinstone, Port St. Joe jumped to an 14-8 lead which bulged to 24-11 by halftime.

Arnold trimmed the lead by one during the third period but Port St. Joe pulled away in the final eight minutes.

Croom led all scorers with 15 points and added 11 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

Lenox added 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal and Elphinstone had five points, a rebound, a steal and an assist.

Larry chipped in five points, five rebounds, five assists, a season-high five blocks and a steal, Johnson five points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Hudgins three points, one rebound, one steal and one assist.

Port St. Joe 61, Rutherford 30

Playing an afternoon game in front of the student body the following day, Port St. Joe jumped to an early 18-6 lead which the Lady Tiger Sharks stretched to 30-12 by halftime.

After three quarters it was 45-15 and Port St. Joe cruised the rest of the way.

Lenox had a game-high 30 points to go with six assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block.

Hudgins added 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals and Johnson had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds along with three steals and a block.

Croom had seven points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal and Baker two points and one rebound.

Fort Walton Beach 55, Port St. Joe 50

The Lady Tiger Sharks ended the regular season on the road, falling behind Fort Walton Beach 17-9 early. The Lady Vikings were up 33-18 at the half, but Port St. Joe clawed back to tie the game at 45-all in the final period.

Fort Walton Beach snatched back the momentum for the win.

Lenox had 30 points, three rebounds, an assist and a block and Larry added 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Hudgins had seven points, two rebounds and an assist and Elphinstone had one points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.