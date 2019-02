The Gulf County Legislative Delegation will be holding a public hearing in Port St. Joe, FL 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the Donald H. Butler Board Room, 1000 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., located in the Administration Building.

All residents and elected officials are invited to attend. The purpose of the hearing is to provide the citizens the opportunity to meet their legislators, discuss concerns and offer comments prior to the upcoming 2019 Legislative Session.