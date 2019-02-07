Mr. Norris W. Daniels, 81, of Port St. Joe, FL, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 28, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1937 in Marianna, FL to Ivey and Lena Daniels. Mr. Daniels was the owner of Daniels Service Company and was a member of First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe. He loved spending time with his family, singing in the choir and fishing. Mr. Daniels is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Daniels; brother, Nolan Daniels and sister Wandis Scott. He is survived by one son, Lemond Daniels; one daughter, Katrina Carter; two brothers, Virgil Daniels (Deanie) and Terry Daniels; three grandchildren, Jarrod Wester (Kory), Shanna Whitfield (Beau) and Forest Daniels; five great-grandchildren, Maggie, Max, Austin, Jase and Lindsay. Funeral services were on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. EST at Oak Grove Assembly of God Church with Rev. Boyd Evans officiating. The family received friends at the church at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

Southerland Family Funeral Home

Lynn Haven, FL