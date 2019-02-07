Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) will provide free health screenings 12-3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Gulf County Senior Citizen Center located at 314 E. 3rd Street. The screenings are free and open to the public. No appointments are needed.

Sacred Heart staff will provide screenings to measure blood pressure, blood sugar and total cholesterol. These screenings are helpful in diagnosing conditions that put people at high risk for heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and other health problems.

This is a free community service provided by Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. For questions or more information, call 229-5620.