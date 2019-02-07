Interventional radiologist Kunal P. Jani, MD, has joined the team of physicians at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) in Port St. Joe.

Dr. Jani specializes in diagnostic and interventional radiology and will lead the development and growth of the new radiology services at SHHG. Interventional radiology is an exciting and growing specialty in which both vascular and nonvascular disorders are treated with minimally invasive techniques. These techniques are performed under local anesthesia and intravenous sedation and are guided by radiological imaging modalities such as CT, ultrasound and fluoroscopy.

Dr. Jani graduated with honors with his bachelor’s degree in biology from Stetson University and received his medical degree at the Mayo Medical School in Rochester, MN. He completed his residency training and fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology through Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN.

Dr. Jani comes to Sacred Heart on the Gulf with more than five years of medical experience in diagnostic and interventional radiology. Most recently, Dr. Jani held the position of Department Chief, Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, FL. He also held the position of Radiation Safety Officer and was a Medical Executive Committee member. He has published research papers on pediatric and first aid radiology and contributed to textbook publications on first-aid radiology.

Dr. Jani is board-certified and a member of the American and Emerald Coast Medical Association, the Society of Interventional Radiology and the Radiological Society of North America. He is also fluent in Swahili and Gujarati.

Area physicians will now be able to refer patients to Sacred Heart for routine services performed by an interventional radiologist such as image guided drainages, aspirations, biopsies, joint injections, lumbar punctures, and routine/difficult venous access including dialysis catheter and port placements.

As we build the Interventional program at Sacred Heart on the Gulf, we hope to expand the services to eventually include diverse procedures such as angioplasty, carotid stenting, DVT thrombolysis/thrombectomy, uterine artery embolization, chemoembolization, and more... the future is bright.