Living Well with Diabetes is a free community program provided by Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) designed to help community members manage type 2 diabetes. The next class will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET at SHHG in conference room A/B. Led by SHHG Diabetes Educator, John Griggs, MSN, RN-BC, CDE, participants will learn the skills they need to manage their condition through healthy living and making lasting changes.

Participants will learn about the necessary lifestyle practices that will enable them to live an active life with diabetes. Learning to manage diabetes can reduce the risk of long-term complications. People with prediabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes can be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within 5 years.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said John Griggs, Diabetes Educator for SHHG. “The Living Well with Diabetes program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with proper knowledge and the support of one’s peers.”

Participants learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes. The Living Well with Diabetes program meets the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help sustain healthy lifestyle changes. Attendees can join the monthly sessions at any time.

To register for this free program or to learn more please call John Griggs at 229-5620 or email your questions toJohn.Griggs@ascension.org