The Port St. Joe Garden Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 29 to celebrate the installation of new signage in front of the historic garden center. The logo featured on the sign was designed by Val Vavrick of VV Graphics in Seattle, Washington. George and Dana Boyer of the Boyer’s Sign Company in Wewahitchka built and installed the sign. Past president Betty Lewis was in attendance as well as current officers and members.

The garden center is in the midst of restoration due to the generosity of the Jesse Ball DuPont Fund. Formerly the Old St. Joseph Catholic Mission Church (1925-1968), this all wooden building is listed on the U. S. Dept. of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places. The venue, located at 216 Eighth Street in Port St Joe, is available for rentals. For more information about club activities or rental, please email psjgardenclub@gmail.com or post an inquiry on the Port St. Joe Garden Club’s Facebook page.