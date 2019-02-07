The Friends of St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge will host their annual meeting 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Apalachicola Community Center.

The Center is located at 1 Bay Avenue.

The guest speaker will be Jeffrey Chanton, a Florida State University Professor of Oceanography, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science.

He will be speaking on “Climate History and What That Means for Florida’s Coastlines.”

There will be a buffet lunch.

This is the annual membership meeting and fundraiser; memberships start at $20.