Tillie Stafford McKiernan, 83, of Port St. Joe, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Community Hospice Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring in Jacksonville, FL. Tillie was born on January 6, 1936 to James Dennis Stafford and Liza Holcom Stafford and married Robert L. McKiernan, Sr. on December 24, 1952 in Port St. Joe, Florida. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and beloved Bob. Tillie is survived by her two sons, Robert L. McKiernan, Jr., and wife Linda McKiernan; William Wayne McKiernan, and wife Kim; and 1 daughter, Deborah M. Earley, and husband Phil. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Becki E. Castanada (husband Efrain), Leslie E. Terry (husband Hamp), Maryanne E. Nelson (husband Jarrett), Meghann D. McKiernan, Elizabeth McKiernan, Laura M. Ortiz (husband Danny) and Andrew Cook; and seven great-grandchildren: Vayda Guido, Greyson Guido, Annelina Castanada, Meta Terry, Abbi Nelson, Jackson Nelson, Jace Nelson, Alyssa O'Neal and Elias Ortiz and one grand dog, Roxy. Tillie had an unshaken faith in God and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Port St. Joe, FL. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. (EST), on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Oak Grove Church in Port St. Joe with Pastor Boyd Evans officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. (EST) prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Gideons International, P.O. Box 422, Port St. Joe, FL 32457, First Baptist Church Rebuilding Fund, P.O. Box 568, Port St. Joe, FL 32457, or Community Hospice Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257, in memory of Mrs. McKiernan. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com

