Gulf County is home to more sea turtles than anywhere else in Northwest Florida playing an important ecological, cultural, and economic role in our area.

Jessica Swindall, Volunteer Coordinator, St. Joseph Peninsula Turtle Patrol, Florida Coastal Conservancy, and Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center will speak on why sea turtles are good for us and what we can do to help them at the next Tuesdays at Two Library Lecture on Feb. 12. Swindall has served as Volunteer Coordinator for the St. Joseph Peninsula Turtle Patrol since 2010 and was a founding board member of the Florida Coastal Conservancy and Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center.

She received her B.A. degree in Psychology from the University of Alabama in 2007, and she received her M.S. degree in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation from the University of Florida in 2015.

From 2010-2015, she worked with the University of Florida Marine Turtle Research Group tagging nesting female sea turtles on St. Joseph Peninsula and capturing and tagging juvenile sea turtles in St. Joseph Bay.

Currently as Volunteer Coordinator for the St. Joseph Peninsula Turtle Patrol, she conducts sea turtle nesting surveys, manages volunteers, develops and implements sea turtle education and outreach programs, and submits sea turtle nesting data to FWC.

Jessica has also been conducting sea turtle nesting surveys as a volunteer at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park since 2012, and is the current President of the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks, an organization in which she has served since 2014.

The eight-week Tuesdays at Two lecture series is free and open to the public—and refreshments will be served. It will be held each Tuesday in January and February at 2 p.m. ET at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library located at 100 Library Drive in Port St. Joe.

Additional topics include a variety of presentations on the history and natural resources of Gulf County including turtles, the state park, bees and fishing.

For more information: Phone: 850-229-8879 Website: www.nwrls.com