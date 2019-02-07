He walked down the center of the road. An elderly man.

My friend Karin Fuller pulled her car alongside him. Before she could ask if he needed help, the man shuffled around her Toyota, opened the door, and climbed his aging limbs inside. Karin glanced up at her rearview mirror and saw the driver behind her laughing. That’s when she realized this wasn’t the old man’s first trip down the center of the road.

Sure enough, he said his car had stopped months ago and that he needed to see his wife. She’d been hospitalized and was now in rehab.

“Do you get to see her very often?” Karin asked.

“Every day, so far.”

He said someone always stopped to pick him up, and someone else would bring him home. The rehab place wasn’t anywhere near where Karin was going, but she took 81-year-old Burton Cummings to the front door.

Karin told me this story the other day while writing her column, not that we know each other because we’re columnists. Hardly. We met as young, unpublished hopefuls at a writers’ conference, staying in the cheapo dorm with eight to a room. Over the years, we ended up in the same writers’ groups and became friends.

Karin’s story with Mr. Cummings is remarkable, but not nearly as dramatic as this next one.

A man I’ll call Sam was traveling along a deserted road when he eyed a beaten man in the road, apparently left for dead. There was no cell service nor nearby hospital. And, clearly, it was dangerous to stop—the sensible plan would have been to go on and send the law back to help the man.

But Sam didn’t do that.

He created a make-shift first aid kit, got down on his knees, and bandaged the man’s bleeding wounds on that desolate road. Sam then took the man to the closest motel-like place and cared for him. The next morning, Sam handed the owner money and said, “Take care of him and, whatever more you spend, I will repay you when I come back.”

Maybe you’ll recognize this story—it’s Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan. Luke 10:25-37

But there’s more to it. The beaten man was found first by a priest and then by a Levite on the road from Jerusalem to Jericho in Judea. Why those two men and in that area?

Levites were special, chosen by God to serve Him some 1,500 years earlier during the Exodus from Egypt. Priests were the most important of the Levites, trusted with the highest sacred duties. Exodus 32:29, Numbers 3:11-12

Jesus brings these ministers into His story as the most likely to stop and help, but both passed the wounded man and went on.

Our Lord then chooses a third traveler, the Samaritan, to care for the man.

Why?

Samaritan didn’t mean goodness at that time. More like S.O.B.

Samaritans were despised half-breeds—Jews who’d intermarried with foreigners generations earlier, against God’s decree. They lived north of Judea.

Why then should the Samaritan stop and help someone in this Jewish area? He would have suffered a lifetime of prejudice and insult at the hands of Jewish people.

That’s the point—because he was the least likely to do so. It’s a parable about mercy. Undeserved compassion.

Karin never saw Mr. Cummings again. “He died a couple of days later,” she said.

But that 81-year-old became a gift to her.

This happened in 1998, and he will forever remind Karin to trust God. John Burroughs famously said, “Leap and a net will appear.” In Mr. Cummings’ case, shuffle down a double-yellow line and someone will pick you up.

In this February’s edition of “Real Simple,” readers answered the question: What makes you feel energized? Exercise, tea, and deep breathing were nice answers. But one woman offered an entirely different response. She said that helping someone energized her.

There are souls like Mother Teresa and her nuns who’ve made compassion their life’s work. But God brings opportunities for kindness to you and me every day. They have a way of walking down the middle of the road when you least expect it.

And, like Mr. Cummings, they may change your life forever.

Copyright © 2019 R. A. Mathews The Rev. R. A. Mathews is a national freelance faith columnist, attorney, and the author of “Reaching to God: Great Truths from the Bible.” Her email is letters@RAMathews.com