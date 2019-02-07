Though weightlifting has only been a sanctioned sport for girls for a few years, Victoria Fountain has become quite familiar with the largest stage. Fountain will be joined by Lady Tiger Shark senior Kyndell Moore this weekend as the Class 1A state girls’ weightlifting championships are held at Panama City Beach Arnold High School.

Fountain, who finished fifth at state last year, advanced after winning the Region 1-1A title at 154 pounds last weekend.

Moore advanced after finishing fourth at 101 pounds during the Region 1-1A championships; the top four finishers in each weight class advance to state.