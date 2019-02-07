As he walked into the Fort Walton Beach High School gym last Saturday, Port St. Joe boys’ basketball Coach Sandy Quinn, Jr. noticed an unusual sight.

There was a 5-gallon bucket on which a sign read “Donations for Port St. Joe High School.”

The Tiger Sharks were there for a basketball game, but came away with much more.

After the Port St. Joe girls lost a close decision to the Lady Vikings, the Port St. Joe coaches were called to the center of the floor.

There they were presented from the proceeds from that bucket; $1,800.

“I was lost for words,” Quinn said. “And on top of that they fed all three of our teams.”

The capper came after the boys’ varsity game, which the Tiger Sharks won 60-56, when all the players and coaches were asked to huddle at center court.

“I’ve seen this done at football games but never have I seen it after a basketball game,” Quinn said. “After we shake hands, their coach says, ‘Coach, we need everybody to grab hands and circle up.”

And in that circle prayers were sent for the Port St. Joe players and their community.

“Wow, that made my spirit feel good,” Quinn said. “A huge thanks to Coach (Chris) Carswell and all the coaches and administrators who did this for our community.

“Truly they are a blessing. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Game action

The Tiger Sharks enter the week 13-8 overall and 8-2 in District 4-1A play.

They will finish the regular season with games against Bay County teams, having played Mosley Tuesday and traveling to Rutherford Friday.

The district tournament will begin the following Monday in Wewahitchka.

Port St. Joe, the district’s top seed, will play Feb. 15 against the winner of a Monday matchup between Liberty County and the host Gators.

Port St. Joe 60, Fort Walton Beach 56

The Tiger Sharks were led by Isaiah Wright’s 24 points.

Travis Robeson added 14 points and Jan Lowe 11.

Tallahassee Lincoln 44, Port St. Joe 42

On Senior Night, the Tiger Sharks had an opportunity to win or tie the game at the buzzer but the shot bounced away and Port St. Joe lost “a very hard-fought game.”

Roberson led Port St. Joe with 14 points, Lowe added 13 and Jy’Trel Riley 10.