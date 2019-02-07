The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club held a Membership Orientation on Jan. 31 at the home of the Club’s President who provided the members with a great meal. With eight in attendance as well as our Club President Carolyn Watson, the Membership Chair gave information about GFWC National, GFWC Florida and GFWC Wewahitchka Club’s history.

Members were informed of what we do for example, our Signature Programs Domestic Violence Awareness and Operation Smile as well as our Community Service Programs. The members were shown two videos to learn more about GFWC and Operation Smile and given a wealth of information on projects we do and are going to do from scholarships, funding for our local and prison libraries, Senior Centers, support for our Veterans and many more. We are looking forward to another successful year.

February is designated as American Heart Month. On the first of February, the nation comes together with an exploding a wave of red from the East coast to the West coast. From cities to online communities; this annual event brings millions of people together for a common goal: Help prevent heart disease and stroke. Our club members are empowering women to beat heart disease and stroke, giving them more time to do incredible things. #GORED

Next week is our BIG Valentines Sweetheart Bake sale. Don’t forget to get your sweetheart a “Sweet” for Valentine’s Day, cakes, cookies and Goodie Bags. Place your orders early, now through Feb. 13. Items can be picked up or delivered only to schools and business before or on the 14th. Contact one of the following: Patty Fisher, 832-9436; Carolyn Watson, 340-1984; or Pat Stripling, 819-2838

If you would like to learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and join us at our regular monthly meeting, the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. CT at the Glad Tidings Church Fellowship Hall in Wewahitchka.

Our next meeting is 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, Feb 12. Hope to see you there!