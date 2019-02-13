A new podcast, “Daytona 500 Inside Victory Lane,” is streaming now and features all 60 Daytona 500s in three-minute-or-less clips with the most recent revealed on Sunday.

If you’re driving to Daytona Beach for the races or listening on your smart speaker or mobile device you can hear all the highlights going back to the days of the Pettys, and racing through time to Bill Elliott’s record speed, then turn to the glory days of Jeff Gordon and Earnhardts, and run right into Denny Hamlin’s photo finish — and beyond.

