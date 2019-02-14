Members of the Port St. Joe Garden Club responded to the call for volunteers from the Gulf County Tourist Development Council to beautify the entrance of Cape Palms Park. Joined by perennial visitors to the Cape, a succulent garden was designed and installed on Jan. 31. The visual anchor to this mini-landscape is a wicker chair salvaged from a nearby pile of rubble. Multiple agaves, sedums, and graptopetalums fill the seat of the ample club chair and spill onto the sand. A large galvanized tub, heeled into the ground, overflows with aloes and echeverias. The entire vignette symbolizes the emergence of life and beauty in Gulf County after Hurricane Michael through the cooperation of residents and visitors.