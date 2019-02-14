The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society, heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael, will hold a re-opening and Open House 1-4 p.m. ET Saturday.

Under new shelter director Gatlin Ives, the Humane Society has a refurbished facility and an entirely new staff.

Come tour the renovated facility, learn about foster and volunteer opportunities, meet Ives and the leadership team, and of course say hello to some of the SJBHS four-legged friends!

Refreshments will be available, the public is encouraged to come check it out.

The event is free.