Into The Wind

It came across the sea

As it took its shape

To the Florida Coast

This beautiful state

Crossing the panhandle

With fury and pain

For Michael was the storm

And the Hurricane's name

Coming ashore at

Mexico beach

With Gale force winds

That crossed many streets

Destroying everything

In its path

For the destruction it caused

Is truly sad

You see lives have been changed

Within the blink of eye

As I dedicate this poem

With tears in my eyes

You see God encouraged me

To sit down with a pen

And write these words

From my soul within

So your joy and happiness

Can spark again

You see the clouds began to darken

In the sky above

As the winds and the rain

Showed no love

Lightning flashed

And thundered clapped

For the sounds of the winds

Refused to hold back

As the people in their homes

Hugged the floor

Grabbing hold

To whatever they could

As they witnessed

The destruction

Of own their Neighborhoods

Leaving different cities

To flee for their lives

Trying to get away

As the waters rise

Tropical compression

To a category four

As the forces of nature

Crossed our shores

Blowing off roofs

And windows and doors

As the surge from the Gulf

Flooded our shores

But little did Michael know

That Florida will stand

For the courage of this nation

Is rooted in our sands

As heroes traveled

From across many lands

To save the lives

Of their fellow man

Bucket Trucks, Linemen,

And Tree Cutters too

Police Officers, and Deputies,

And Fire Rescue

EMT’s, Paramedics,

And, National Guards

Who showed the panhandle

Love from the heart

Just ordinary volunteers

Who did what they could

As they went door, to door

In searched neighborhoods

Rolling up their sleeves

And pulling back their hair

So the love of America

Would fill the air

Yes, this storm

Took us all by surprise

But one thing for sure

It changed many lives

And we pray for all those love ones

Who lost their life

But their spirit will live on

In Gods perfect light

As they walk with Jesus

In the Heavenly sky’s

With his beautiful angels

Right by their side

For their names will be recorded

Into the history of time

When the star’s twinkle

In the moon light sky’s

For God truly knows

Your heart filled pain

As the tears roll down

He honors your name

But stand still my friends

With your heads held high

As the sun breaks through

The clouds in the sky

To let you know

That you’re still alive

Because you are truly

A blessing in Jesus eyes

And always remember

That he is the King

For his love for you

Is everything

Even the Lord

Took the time to cry

When he saw your pain

From way up high

As he captured your tears

From your weeping eyes

And whenever you feel

That you’re all alone

Just turn into the wind

And repeat after me

For Psalm 23 will set you free.

Written By Kenneth Frame

Gods Inspiration Touch of Poetry

Quincy, Florida

Into The Wind

It came across the sea

As it took its shape

To the Florida Coast

This beautiful state

Crossing the panhandle

With fury and pain

For Michael was the storm

And the Hurricane's name

Coming ashore at

Mexico beach

With Gale force winds

That crossed many streets

Destroying everything

In its path

For the destruction it caused

Is truly sad

You see lives have been changed

Within the blink of eye

As I dedicate this poem

With tears in my eyes

You see God encouraged me

To sit down with a pen

And write these words

From my soul within

So your joy and happiness

Can spark again

You see the clouds began to darken

In the sky above

As the winds and the rain

Showed no love

Lightning flashed

And thundered clapped

For the sounds of the winds

Refused to hold back

As the people in their homes

Hugged the floor

Grabbing hold

To whatever they could

As they witnessed

The destruction

Of own their Neighborhoods

Leaving different cities

To flee for their lives

Trying to get away

As the waters rise

Tropical compression

To a category four

As the forces of nature

Crossed our shores

Blowing off roofs

And windows and doors

As the surge from the Gulf

Flooded our shores

But little did Michael know

That Florida will stand

For the courage of this nation

Is rooted in our sands

As heroes traveled

From across many lands

To save the lives

Of their fellow man

Bucket Trucks, Linemen,

And Tree Cutters too

Police Officers, and Deputies,

And Fire Rescue

EMT’s, Paramedics,

And, National Guards

Who showed the panhandle

Love from the heart

Just ordinary volunteers

Who did what they could

As they went door, to door

In searched neighborhoods

Rolling up their sleeves

And pulling back their hair

So the love of America

Would fill the air

Yes, this storm

Took us all by surprise

But one thing for sure

It changed many lives

And we pray for all those love ones

Who lost their life

But their spirit will live on

In Gods perfect light

As they walk with Jesus

In the Heavenly sky’s

With his beautiful angels

Right by their side

For their names will be recorded

Into the history of time

When the star’s twinkle

In the moon light sky’s

For God truly knows

Your heart filled pain

As the tears roll down

He honors your name

But stand still my friends

With your heads held high

As the sun breaks through

The clouds in the sky

To let you know

That you’re still alive

Because you are truly

A blessing in Jesus eyes

And always remember

That he is the King

For his love for you

Is everything

Even the Lord

Took the time to cry

When he saw your pain

From way up high

As he captured your tears

From your weeping eyes

And whenever you feel

That you’re all alone

Just turn into the wind

And repeat after me

For Psalm 23 will set you free.

Written By Kenneth Frame

Gods Inspiration Touch of Poetry

Quincy, Florida