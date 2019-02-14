Into The Wind

It came across the sea
As it took its shape
To the Florida Coast
This beautiful state
Crossing the panhandle
With fury and pain
For Michael was the storm
And the Hurricane's name
Coming ashore at
Mexico beach
With Gale force winds
That crossed many streets
Destroying everything
In its path
For the destruction it caused
Is truly sad
You see lives have been changed
Within the blink of eye
As I dedicate this poem
With tears in my eyes
You see God encouraged me
To sit down with a pen
And write these words
From my soul within
So your joy and happiness
Can spark again
You see the clouds began to darken
In the sky above
As the winds and the rain
Showed no love
Lightning flashed
And thundered clapped
For the sounds of the winds
Refused to hold back
As the people in their homes
Hugged the floor
Grabbing hold
To whatever they could
As they witnessed
The destruction
Of own their Neighborhoods
Leaving different cities
To flee for their lives
Trying to get away
As the waters rise
Tropical compression
To a category four
As the forces of nature
Crossed our shores
Blowing off roofs
And windows and doors
As the surge from the Gulf
Flooded our shores
But little did Michael know
That Florida will stand
For the courage of this nation
Is rooted in our sands
As heroes traveled
From across many lands
To save the lives
Of their fellow man
Bucket Trucks, Linemen,
And Tree Cutters too
Police Officers, and Deputies,
And Fire Rescue
EMT’s, Paramedics,
And, National Guards
Who showed the panhandle
Love from the heart
Just ordinary volunteers
Who did what they could
As they went door, to door
In searched neighborhoods
Rolling up their sleeves
And pulling back their hair
So the love of America
Would fill the air
Yes, this storm
Took us all by surprise
But one thing for sure
It changed many lives
And we pray for all those love ones
Who lost their life
But their spirit will live on
In Gods perfect light
As they walk with Jesus
In the Heavenly sky’s
With his beautiful angels
Right by their side
For their names will be recorded
Into the history of time
When the star’s twinkle
In the moon light sky’s
For God truly knows
Your heart filled pain
As the tears roll down
He honors your name
But stand still my friends
With your heads held high
As the sun breaks through
The clouds in the sky
To let you know
That you’re still alive
Because you are truly
A blessing in Jesus eyes
And always remember
That he is the King
For his love for you
Is everything
Even the Lord
Took the time to cry
When he saw your pain
From way up high
As he captured your tears
From your weeping eyes
And whenever you feel
That you’re all alone
Just turn into the wind
And repeat after me
For Psalm 23 will set you free.
Written By Kenneth Frame
Gods Inspiration Touch of Poetry
Quincy, Florida
