Into The Wind

Thursday

Feb 14, 2019 at 1:01 AM


 

 

It came across the sea

As it took its shape

 

To the Florida Coast

This beautiful state

 

Crossing the panhandle

With fury and pain

 

For Michael was the storm

And the Hurricane's name

 

Coming ashore at

Mexico beach

 

With Gale force winds

That crossed many streets

 

 

 

Destroying everything

In its path

 

For the destruction it caused

Is truly sad

 

You see lives have been changed

Within the blink of eye

 

As I dedicate this poem

With tears in my eyes

 

You see God encouraged me

To sit down with a pen

 

And write these words

From my soul within

 

So your joy and happiness

Can spark again

 

 

You see the clouds began to darken

In the sky above

 

As the winds and the rain

Showed no love

 

Lightning flashed

And thundered clapped

 

For the sounds of the winds

Refused to hold back

 

As the people in their homes

Hugged the floor

 

Grabbing hold

To whatever they could

 

 

 

 

As they witnessed

The destruction

 

Of own their Neighborhoods

 

Leaving different cities

To flee for their lives

 

Trying to get away

As the waters rise

 

Tropical compression

To a category four

 

As the forces of nature

Crossed our shores

 

Blowing off roofs

And windows and doors

 

 

As the surge from the Gulf

Flooded our shores

 

But little did Michael know

That Florida will stand

 

For the courage of this nation

Is rooted in our sands

 

As heroes traveled

From across many lands

 

To save the lives

Of their fellow man

 

Bucket Trucks, Linemen,

And Tree Cutters too

 

 

 

 

Police Officers, and Deputies,

And Fire Rescue

 

EMT’s, Paramedics,

And, National Guards

 

Who showed the panhandle

Love from the heart

 

Just ordinary volunteers

Who did what they could

 

As they went door, to door

In searched neighborhoods

 

Rolling up their sleeves

And pulling back their hair

 

 

 

 

So the love of America

Would fill the air

 

Yes, this storm

Took us all by surprise

 

But one thing for sure

It changed many lives

 

And we pray for all those love ones

Who lost their life

 

But their spirit will live on

In Gods perfect light

 

As they walk with Jesus

In the Heavenly sky’s

 

 

 

 

 

With his beautiful angels

Right by their side

 

For their names will be recorded

Into the history of time

 

When the star’s twinkle

In the moon light sky’s

 

For God truly knows

Your heart filled pain

 

As the tears roll down

He honors your name

 

But stand still my friends

With your heads held high

 

 

 

As the sun breaks through

The clouds in the sky

 

To let you know

That you’re still alive

 

Because you are truly

A blessing in Jesus eyes

 

And always remember

That he is the King

 

For his love for you

Is everything

 

Even the Lord

Took the time to cry

 

 

 

 

When he saw your pain

From way up high

 

As he captured your tears

From your weeping eyes

 

And whenever you feel

That you’re all alone

 

Just turn into the wind

And repeat after me

 

For Psalm 23 will set you free.

 

 

 

Written By Kenneth Frame

Gods Inspiration Touch of Poetry

Quincy, Florida

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

