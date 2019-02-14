The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team remained unbeaten this year in District 1-4A after beating Franklin County for the district title last week.

This is the 17th consecutive year the Port St. Joe girls have advanced to the region playoffs, the 15th-straight year under Coach Kenny Parker.

This was the third-straight district title for the Lady Tiger Sharks.

The Lady Tiger Sharks (17-9 overall) will host Freeport 7 p.m. ET tonight in a Region 3-1A semifinal.

A win will advance Port St. Joe to the region final, which the Lady Sharks would host against either Jay or Franklin County, also playing tonight, Tuesday.

Last week’s district championship game was the third meeting of the year between rivals Port St. Joe and Franklin County, the prior two also Port St. Joe wins.

The Lady Tiger Sharks opened a 17-11 first-quarter lead and stretched the margin to 29-16 at halftime.

The Lady Seahawks whittled the margin to nine points in the third period but could get no closer as Port St. Joe closed out the 46-37 victory.

A pair of eighth-graders paced the Lady Tiger Sharks, as they have much of the season.

Jae Lenox scored a game-high 23 points and added five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Mari Johnson put up another double-double, with 11 points and 17 rebounds to go with five steals.

Mimi Larry, just a freshman, added six points, eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal and seniors Te-Te Croom (four points, four rebounds and a steal) and Quinci Elphinstone (two points and a rebound) contributed to the win.