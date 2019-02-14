Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf is offering a Diabetes & You class 10 a.m. CT Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Gulf County Health Dept. in Wewahitchka located at 807 State 22.

The Wewahitchka class will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month and strives to help community members successfully manage type 2 diabetes through education and the support of others in similar health situations.

Facilitated by Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Diabetes Educator, John Griggs MSN, RN-BC, CDE, participants will learn the skills they need to manage their condition through making healthier choices and making lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress. Each monthly seminar covers a variety of different topics.

Diabetes is a complex and serious disease, and managing it every day can be challenging. To help you, diabetes educators have developed key areas on which to focus. The Diabetes & You class will help you set priorities and coach you on each of these areas including healthy eating, being active, monitoring, taking medication, problem solving, reducing risks and healthy coping.

Diabetes & You is a free community program provided by Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. Diabetes friendly snacks will be provided. No registration is required. Diabetes Educator, John Griggs is also available for one-on-one appointments. For questions or more information, call 229-5620.